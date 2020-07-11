Trump: Online education is great. Today, it’s ‘terrible.’   – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump has issued contradictory and, arguably, incompatible policy directives about online education and learning online this fall.

As Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos push campuses to open schools in the fall despite the widening Coronavirus pandemic, Trump tweeted: “Virtual Learning has proven to be TERRIBLE compared to In School, or On Campus, Learning. Not even close! Schools must be open in the Fall. If not open, why would the Federal Government give Funding? It won’t!!!”4

Trump’s statement directly contradicts previous statements by Secretary DeVos, according to Forbes.

“It’s very clear that we have an opportunity to embrace distance learning and remote education in a way that two months ago would not have been thought possible,” DeVos said in April. “And it’s happening very well in many places and — out of necessity — many others are getting up to speed.”