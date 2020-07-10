Trump on Kanye West’s presidential run: ‘He is always going to be for us’ – Panorama

U.S. President Donald Trump brushed off the headlines of rapper Kanye West’s presidential bid and his subsequent comments that he no further supports the president, The Hill reported.

“He is always going to be for us, and his wife is going to be for us,” Trump said Thursday within an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, referring to West and reality TELEVISION star Kim Kardashian West.

Trump brushed off comments that West made earlier in the day this week, telling Forbes that he is “taking the red hat off,” referring to Trump’s signature red “Make America Great Again” campaign baseball caps.

Trump didn’t, however, criticize West in his interview with Hannity and maintained that he thinks West will support him in his reelection bid.

“[He’s a] very good guy. He is a person that I get along with well,” Trump said. “At the end I think he would support us over anyone else, we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country.”

West tweeted a week ago that he would be running for president in November’s election, despite having missed the filing deadline to get on the ballot in most states.

The rapper told Forbes he thinks he can argue that he should be allowed extra time due the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to consult with Jared Kushner, the White House, with [Joe] Biden,” he said.