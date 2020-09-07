Trump on defensive as critics seize on reports he insulted U.S. veterans By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump holds news conference at the White House in Washington



By Susan Heavey and Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump was on the defensive on Sunday over what critics said was a “pattern” of disrespect towards the U.S. military following media reports that he had disparaged fallen veterans, the fallout from which could harm his campaign for re-election on Nov. 3.

Democratic and Republican opponents alike over the weekend seized on the reports – which said that Trump had called U.S. soldiers buried in Europe “losers” – to attack his record on the military on news shows and in political ads.

Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, a Republican, told ABC’s “This Week” that the remarks, if true, were “despicable.”

Hagel said the reports were “credible” because they were consistent with previous public remarks Trump had made denigrating military personnel, including former U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-mattis-withdrawal/trump-takes-parting-shot-at-mattis-and-his-view-of-u-s-allies-idUSKCN1ON0QX, as well as the late U.S. Senator John McCain…