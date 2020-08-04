Trump on Covid death toll: ‘It is what it is’

“I’ve gone to your rallies. I’ve talked to your people. They love you. They listen to you. They listen to every word you say. They hang on your every word,” Swan stated. “And so when they hear you say, ‘everything’s under control. Don’t worry about wearing masks,’ I mean, these are people — many of them are older people.”

“Well, what’s your definition of control?” Trump responded, including: “I think it’s under control.”

“How? A thousand Americans are dying a day,” Swan stated.

“They are dying. That’s true. And you — it is what it is,” Trump stated absolutely. “But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it.” Trump has actually regularly safeguarded his administration’s efficiency to the pandemic however hardly ever reveals sorrow for the victims. When the United States surged past 100,000 confirmed deaths in late May — after weeks of Trump predicting a toll well except that mark– the President decreased to make a public declaration till the next day, tweeting about the victims in the middle of an early morning tweetstorm of insults and complaints. When pushed on the United States death toll in the Axios interview, Trump consistently indicated the percentage of deaths to validated coronavirus cases, instead of the percentage of deaths to the United States population, a figure that is perhaps more informing of the state of the pandemic in the nation considered that the United States has less than 5% of the world’s population however around 25% of worldwide deaths from Covid-19 “Well, right here, United …

Read The Full Article