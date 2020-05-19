Trump offers no commitment to wear mask at Ford factory

In a cupboard conference, President Donald Trump was asked if he would certainly wear a mask when going to the Ford Motor Company factory onThursday

The mask- averse head of state stated he “hasn’t even thought of it”, including that “where it’s appropriate I would do it certainly”.

Ford authorities stated previously on Tuesday they would certainly firmly insist the head of state wear a mask throughout his browse through to the plant in Ypsilanti,Michigan Later in the day, a business spokesperson stated Ford would certainly delay to the White House on the issue.