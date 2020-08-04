Trump Obliterates ‘Crazy Nancy’ Pelosi

President Donald Trump just spoke out to blast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, blaming her and her fellow Democrats for blocking coronavirus aid that would help millions of Americans.

Trump said that while he is personally involved in negotiations with Congress, he has no intention of meeting in person with “Crazy Nancy” Pelosi to break the logjam.

“What the Democrats want, they’re slow-rolling it and all they’re really interested in is bailout money to bail out radical left governors and radical left mayors,” Trump said, according to Breitbart News. He went on to cite Chicago, Portland, and New York City as examples of cities that have been run poorly by Democrats, saying that they don’t deserve bailouts.

“We’re really not interested in that,” Trump said.

The president also blasted Democrats for failing to act to help Americans still suffering from the effects of the virus and the economic shutdowns.

“They’re not interested in the people. They’re not interested in unemployment. They’re not interested in evictions,” Trump said.

This comes days after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows publicly attacked Democrats in Congress for refusing to work with Republicans to negotiate a deal, stating they had made “zero offers.”

“The Democrats believe they have all the…