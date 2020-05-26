Trump not expected to host Obama portrait unveiling

An official portrait unveiling for former President Barack Obama at the White House isn’t expected to occur anytime soon as his successor, President Donald Trump, accuses him of unsubstantiated and unspecified crimes.

NBC News first reported on the apparent end of a long tradition of first-term presidents hosting their immediate predecessor at the White House to unveil an official portrait. People familiar with the matter said such an event wasn’t currently on the calendar — and may not occur at all while Trump remains in office.

An administration official said there have been some discussions between the White House and Obama’s team to hang the portrait but no date was ever officially scheduled.

#Obama #CNN #News



source