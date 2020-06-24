Trump news: President addresses right-wing ‘students’ in Arizona as state sees record rise in coronavirus cases

Trump threatens DC protesters after Andrew Jackson statue vandalised with graffiti labelling seventh president ‘killer scum’



Black Lives Matter demonstrations are continuing in the US nearly a month after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, with activists in DC attempting to reduce a statue of seventh president Andrew Jackson instantly and scrawling graffiti along its base, earning the condemnation of Trump, who threatened them with decade-long jail sentences.



Protesters scrawled “killer scum” on the pedestal of the Jackson monument in Lafayette Square close to the White House, pulling about it with ropes before police intervened.







The confrontation saw crowds again peacefully protesting the death of Floyd at the exact same site where they were forcibly displaced three weeks ago to produce way for staged photos of Trump supporting a bible (upside down) in front of nearby St John’s Church. That same chapel was emblazoned with the letters “BHAZ” yesterday, standing for “Black House Autonomous Zone” in tribute to the occupation effort in Seattle.







The thwarted effort to topple the famed bronze likeness of Jackson astride a rearing horse was the latest bid to destroy monuments of historical figures considered racist or divisive.





Trump took to Twitter to state that many individuals were arrested for the “disgraceful vandalism” in Lafayette Park as well as for defacing the exterior of St John’s. “Ten years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!” the president threatened, only to be swiftly corrected. Monday’s incident began around dusk with scores of protesters, most wearing masks against coronavirus disease, breaking via a six-foot-tall fence erected in recent days around the statue at the centre of the park.

Protesters then climbed onto the monument, fastening ropes and cords around the sculpted heads of both Jackson and his horse and dousing the marble pedestal with yellow paint ahead of the crowd began trying to yank the statue from its base.



Dozens of law enforcement officers, led by US Park Police, stormed into the square, swinging batons and firing chemical agents to scatter protesters. By dark, police had taken control and outnumbered demonstrators in the immediate area.







Jackson, a former US Army general nicknamed “Old Hickory,” served two terms in the White House, from 1829 to 1837, espousing a populist political style that has sometimes been weighed against that of Trump.



Native American activists have long criticized Jackson, a Democrat, for signing the 1830 Indian Removal Act, which generated thousands of Native Americans being driven from their lands by the federal government and forced to march west, in what became known as the “Trail of Tears.” Many perished before arriving.