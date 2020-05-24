Trump news – live: US deaths near 100,000 as president golfs and White House predicts unemployment to remain in double digits through election

As the nation’s dying toll approaches 100,000 lives misplaced in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump was noticed enjoying golf, as crowds of individuals flocked to seashores and events over Memorial Day weekend regardless of rising an infection charges throughout the US.
The president additionally shared sexist insults about his political rivals, together with one message that referred to as Hillary Clinton a “skank”, whereas additionally spending the weekend on Twitter floating conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.
After encouraging Americans to spend the weekend open air and on the golf course, White House well being official Dr Deborah Birx defended her remarks following experiences of huge crowds over the vacation weekend and urged that Americans want to change their behaviour and comply with bodily distancing tips, that are starting to ease in most states after weeks of quarantine.
The president’s prime financial adviser in the meantime has predicted that the unemployment charge will remain in double digits by the 2020 presidential election in November and hit 20 per cent by the top of May, as the variety of unemployed Americans continues to creep upward.
When Donald Trump mentioned in late March he didn’t assume the financial devastation from stay-at-home orders was a superb trade-off for avoiding Covid-19 deaths, tweeting, “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” economists throughout the nation already have been busy engaged on the precise type of cost-benefit evaluation implied by the president.
They reached a really completely different conclusion from Mr Trump.
On Friday, after Donald Trump ordered states’ governors to “reopen” homes of worship, White House well being official Dr Deborah Birx inspired Americans to head outdoors, “play golf” and spend the Memorial Day weekend open air, with the caveat that social distancing be in place.
Most states have already got begun easing quarantine measure over the past a number of weeks, and Memorial Day weekend has emerged as a benchmark check to decide whether or not Americans are prepared to embrace a “new normal” that includes cautious bodily distancing, face coverings and different protecting measures in what’s nonetheless the early section of the coronavirus pandemic.
They aren’t.
Reports of crowded seashores and boardwalks over the weekend have alarmed police, medical doctors and well being officers. At least one mayor helps seeing the swelling crowds.
A prime financial adviser to Donald Trump has predicted that the unemployment charge might nonetheless be in double digits by the 2020 presidential election in November, as the variety of unemployed Americans continues to creep upward due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Griffin Connolly experiences:
Hong Kong police fired tear gasoline and water cannon to disperse 1000’s who, in defiance of curbs imposed to include the coronavirus, gathered on Sunday to protest towards Beijing’s plan to instantly impose nationwide safety legal guidelines on the town.
In a return of the unrest that roiled the monetary hub final 12 months, crowds thronged the bustling procuring space of Causeway Bay, the place chants of “Hong Kong independence, the only way out”, and different slogans echoed through the streets.
Coronavirus restrictions have largely stored protesters off the streets in current months.
Underground manufacturing at AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine in South Africa will remain closed till additional discover after 53 workers examined constructive for the coronavirus, a provincial well being division mentioned in a press release on Sunday.
The mine, the deepest in the world, restarted operations on April 22 after closing completely throughout a nationwide lockdown, and was working at 50% capability.
The division of well being in Gauteng, the province the place the mine is positioned, mentioned in assertion posted on Twitter that 53 workers on the mine had up to now examined constructive for the virus, and {that a} additional 104 checks have been nonetheless being processed.
“The management of the mine has indicated that the underground production will remain closed until further notice,” the assertion mentioned.
China reported three new instances of the coronavirus on Sunday, two from outdoors the nation and one domestically transmitted in the northeastern province of Jilin, which has skilled a minor outbreak now apparently largely contained. No new deaths have been reported and 79 folks remain in therapy, with one other 380 below isolation and monitoring for being suspected instances or having examined constructive for COVID-19 with out displaying any signs. China has reported a complete of 82,974 instances, together with 4,634 deaths.
Former Durham Police Chief Constable Mike Barton has mentioned of Dominic Cummings’ journey to Durham: “Let’s not beat about the bush… he broke the rules. It’s very clear.”
“If you’re suffering from coronavirus, you stay at home. You’re in lockdown, you do not leave your home under any circumstances. Not only did they do that and travel 260 miles, but are also then trying to justify it and evade their responsibilities,” he mentioned to the BBC.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt mentioned the COVIDSafe app is enjoying a robust position in Australia’s response to the pandemic and that a number of international locations have expressed curiosity in studying from its constructive impacts.
If a consumer is identified, the app works to determine different customers who’ve been in shut proximity for 15 minutes or extra in the earlier three weeks.
The authorities has mentioned no less than 40% of Australia’s 26 million folks want to use the app for it to be efficient. There are roughly 17 million cellphones in Australia.
The authorities and states have been easing restrictions on journey and allowed for elevated use of eating places and bars in the previous few weeks. Australia has recorded greater than 7,100 instances of the coronavirus, together with 102 deaths.
Labour’s Ian Murray has condemned an absence of transparency from each the UK and Scottish governments as the additional impression of coronavirus instances linked to a Nike convention in Edinburgh got here to mild.
More than 70 workers from around the globe attended the occasion on the Hilton Carlton Hotel on February 26 and 27.
Investigations discovered that no less than 25 folks linked to the occasion contracted Covid-19, together with eight in Scotland, however the incident was not made public till it was revealed in a tv documentary earlier this month.
The first coronavirus case in Scotland was introduced on March 1 and was a Tayside resident unrelated to the convention.
But the Sunday Times says it has been reported domestically that the North East of England’s “patient zero” attended the convention in February and the an infection was handed to a second individual in Newcastle at a baby’s celebration.
The Chronicle newspaper additionally states {that a} church in Newcastle closed after a member examined constructive for coronavirus, with it being “understood the patient works for Nike in Sunderland and contracted the virus after attending a conference in Edinburgh” – though this was unconfirmed on the time.
Air France can have to “drastically” scale back its home air site visitors in alternate for state mortgage ensures, French Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne mentioned on Sunday.
Domestic routes have been served by alternate options in the type of high-speed trains, she famous in an interview with France Inter radio.
The authorities final month supplied the airline a €7bn (£6.2bn) package deal made up of state-guaranteed financial institution loans and loans instantly from the state.
In alternate for the mortgage ensures, the airline had promised to scale back home CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by 2024, Ms Borne added.
At least one Tory MP is asking for an tackle from prime minister Boris Johnson over the nation’s coronavirus response and his senior adviser Dominic Cummings’ alleged journeys to County Durham throughout lockdown.
Tobias Ellwood mentioned: “GOVERNMENT is coming into essentially the most advanced section of greatest emergency since WW2.
“But the ship is being blown astray.
“Time for a FORMAL ADDRESS from the Captain offering firm leadership, command & control to resolve setbacks, re-unite collective resolve & rebuild mission focus.”
It isn’t a query of whether or not it’s “safe” to open faculties however of whether or not it’s “safe enough”, a number one public well being educational has mentioned.
Professor Devi Sridhar, private chair in world public well being on the University of Edinburgh, mentioned the Government wanted to resolve what “threshold of risk” is suitable to the general public.
Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday, she mentioned in order to earn their trusts, politicians have to be “completely honest with teachers and parents about scientific uncertainty”.
“We know children carry the virus, we don’t know the degree they transmit it to adults,” she mentioned.
Prof Sridhar mentioned: “We need to have monitoring in place – testing, tracing and the ability to break chains of transmission and identify quickly clusters in schools.”
She mentioned it was additionally not clear what the hyperlink is between Covid-19 and the rise in the variety of instances of a situation resembling Kawasaki illness in the course of the pandemic.
The mysterious inflammatory syndrome primarily impacts kids below 5 and some medical doctors assume it may very well be triggered by Covid-19.
The New York Times has recognized the names of 1,000 individuals who have died from coronavirus in the course of the world disaster as America’s dying toll continues to soar to nearly 100,000.
America, the place Covid-19 has claimed extra lives than another nation in the world, is easing lockdown restrictions regardless of the actual fact specialists have predicted such reopenings will lead to 1000’s of additional deaths.
French atmosphere minister Élisabeth Borne says parks in Paris will remain closed for now regardless of metropolis corridor demanding they reopen.
Paris continues to be a “red zone” for coronavirus circulation.
South Africa is struggling to steadiness its battle towards the coronavirus with its dire want to resume financial exercise, AP experiences.
The nation continues to be in the early phases of the pandemic, main well being specialists to predict the height might come as late as August or September. A surge of instances in Cape Town means that the town may attain its most near the top of June. The forecasts portend a prolonged wait to resume regular exercise.
Other African international locations seem to be on an analogous trajectory. Forty-three of the continent’s 54 nations have imposed containment measures, together with lockdowns, bans on public gatherings, college closures and curfews.
“Defending Dominic Cummings is the icing on the cake of the government’s spectacular display of incompetence,” writes The Independent‘s Sean O’Grady.
Do we actually dwell in a rustic the place one adviser in Downing Street, Dominic Cummings, is so essential, so central, so indispensable to the federal government that they’re positioned above the regulation?
Seems so. The impression given is that the prime minister is so depending on this man as a type of mental valet that he merely can’t dwell with out him. He is Boris’s “brain” by the appears of issues, and I’m unsure that’s a reassuring thought, given the place we at the moment are.
After one journalist requested if he had returned to Durham in April, Mr Cummings mentioned: “No, I did not.”
Mr Cummings, who was sporting a lanyard with an ID card, was carrying a be aware pad and what appeared to be a black bin bag.
The household then obtained in the automotive and drove away.