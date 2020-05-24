Trump news – live: US deaths near 100,000 as president golfs and White House predicts unemployment to remain in double digits through election

As the nation’s dying toll approaches 100,000 lives misplaced in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump was noticed enjoying golf, as crowds of individuals flocked to seashores and events over Memorial Day weekend regardless of rising an infection charges throughout the US.

The president additionally shared sexist insults about his political rivals, together with one message that referred to as Hillary Clinton a “skank”, whereas additionally spending the weekend on Twitter floating conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

After encouraging Americans to spend the weekend open air and on the golf course, White House well being official Dr Deborah Birx defended her remarks following experiences of huge crowds over the vacation weekend and urged that Americans want to change their behaviour and comply with bodily distancing tips, that are starting to ease in most states after weeks of quarantine.





The president’s prime financial adviser in the meantime has predicted that the unemployment charge will remain in double digits by the 2020 presidential election in November and hit 20 per cent by the top of May, as the variety of unemployed Americans continues to creep upward.

