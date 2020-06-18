Trump news – live: Series of explosive allegations made against president including accusations he asked China to help him win 2020 election

Trump fails to mention racism in speech praising police after recent unrest

Donald Trump failed to address concerns about systemic racism in US law enforcement throughout a White House speech on Tuesday accompanying his signing of an executive order on police reform, alternatively praising “the brave men and women in blue who police our streets and keep us safe”.



Speaking in the Rose Garden in the wake of nationwide protests on the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the president ushered in better police practices while insisting extortionate force was a concern in mere a “tiny” number of cases among otherwise “trustworthy” police ranks. Speaking in the Rose Garden in the wake of nationwide protests on the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the president ushered in better police practices while insisting extortionate force was a concern in mere a “tiny” number of cases among otherwise “trustworthy” police ranks. “Americans know the truth: without police, there is chaos. Without law, there is anarchy. And without safety, there is catastrophe,” he said, attacking the “Defund the police” calls of activists.

“Reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals,” the president added, before signing on the dotted line, flanked by police officials.

The president and his Republican allies in Congress have been forced to respond to the mass demonstrations against police brutality and racial prejudice that have raged for weeks across the country in response to the deaths of Floyd and other black Americans.

But Trump, who has faced criticism for failing to acknowledge racial bias and it has advocated for rougher police treatment of suspects before, has continued to hold his “law and order” line. At the signing event, he railed against those who committed violence throughout the largely peaceful protests while hailing the great majority of officers as selfless public servants.

Trump’s executive order would set up a database that tracks police with extortionate use-of-force complaints in their records. Many officers who end up involved in fatal incidents have long complaint histories, including Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis officer who has been charged with murder in the death of Floyd. Those records tend to be not made public, rendering it difficult to know if an officer has this type of history.

The order would also give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices and encourage co-responder programmes, where social workers join police when they respond to non-violent calls involving mental health, addiction and homeless dilemmas.

Trump said that, as part of the order, the use of chokeholds, that have become a symbol of police brutality, will be banned “except if an officer’s life is at risk.” Actually, the order instructs the Justice Department to push local police departments to be certified by way of a “reputable independent credentialing body” with use-of-force policies that prohibit the use of chokeholds, except when the use of lethal force is allowed legally.

Chokeholds are already largely banned in police departments nationwide.



