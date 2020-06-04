Trump news live: Latest updates as president split with Pentagon and military top brass laid bare

Trump backs North Carolina congressional candidate

The president has given his “Complete and Total Endorsement” to Lynda Bennett, a North Carolina Republican running for Congress.

Ms Bennett decribes herself on Twitter as a Christian conservative and business owner. She has a strong line in gritty, vignetted images included with her posts.

She is running to replace the retiring Mark Meadows.

Ms Bennett’s Twitter feed shows she actually is a strong supporter of Mr Trump – using the phrase “Chinese virus” to spell it out Covid-19, long favoured by Mr Trump though less in use right now, as recently as 19 May. She tells followers she will “fight for the president’s agenda”.

Ms Bennett in addition has been endorsed by Texas senator Ted Cruz, who has got himself firmly back Mr Trump’s good books with strident public defences of his policies, after being a target for the billionaire throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.