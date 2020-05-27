Trump news live: Latest coronavirus updates as Trump arrives in Florida for Nasa SpaceX launch

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reported to Congress on Wednesday which Hong Kong was no more sovereign from China.

“No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground,” Mr Pompeo stated in a statement. )

“Hong Kong and its dynamic, enterprising, and free people have flourished for decades as a bastion of liberty, and this decision gives me no pleasure. But sound policy making requires a recognition of reality,” Mr Pompeo added. “While the United States once hoped that free and prosperous Hong Kong would provide a model for authoritarian China, it is now clear that China is modelling Hong Kong after itself.”

The State Department has been made to make a decision concerning the status of Hong Kong independence following a law passed last year. |

This conclusion from the Trump government could jeopardise the US’ trading connection with Hong Kong.

Beijing transferred to inflict new federal security laws on Hong Kong in recent times, which supported the conclusion produced by Mr Pompeo along with his division. The federal safety laws, to be assessed from the National People’s Congress (NPC), could criminalise anti-government moves ( such as the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong previous year.