Trump news live: Latest 2020 election updates as Republicans round on president over ‘Antifa provocateur’ tweet

Trump reassembles 2016 election team and thanks Bush nephew for pledging support with declaration he is ‘only thing standing between America and socialism’



With the president alarmed by his poor recent polling and nostalgic for the happy golden days of 2016 stalking Hillary Clinton across the debate stage and mocking Ted Cruz’s wife for not being as attractive as Melania, he’s calling the old posse right back together for starters last ride.



In the last week, Trump’s re-election team under Brad Parscale has rehired Jason Miller, communications director in 2016, to focus on strategy and co-ordinate between your campaign and the White House. Miller has co-hosted the pro-Trump War Room podcast with the president’s former campaign chief executive, Steve Bannon, in the interim.



Boris Epshteyn, who after 2016 became a commentator for the conservative Sinclair Broadcast network, has additionally come back to be described as a strategic adviser for coalitions. Bill Stepien, a top adviser in 2016, was recently promoted to deputy campaign manager. And Justin Clark, another longtime aide, has led the Republican Party’s legal fight over voting rules.



“Every president who has successfully run a first go-around looks to add on people who were in that effort to the re-elect,” said Miller, before touting the resources of the 2020 bid. “But this is the Starship Enterprise as opposed to a rusted fishing boat we used in the first campaign.”



Familiar faces have returned to the White House post-impeachment.



Hope Hicks was Trump’s original campaign spokeswoman before becoming one of his most trusted West Wing aides. She left the White House in 2018 simply to return couple of years later and was one of many driving forces behind the president’s controversial photo op with a Bible after he walked through Lafayette Square a week ago to a nearby church once the area was cleared of protesters.



Johnny McEntee, who served as Trump’s personal aide before being fired by then-chief of staff John Kelly in 2018, returned in January and contains been focusing on staffing the administration with loyalists.



While Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s first campaign manager, and David Bossie, a reliable aide, have both remained officially beyond your campaign, they’ve attended a few recent strategy sessions and also have been spotted on Air Force One and at the president’s golf clubs.



And a number of Trump’s 2016 team never left: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the president’s daughter and son-in-law, are senior advisers. Kellyanne Conway, the president’s final 2016 campaign manager, remains a senior White House counselor. Dan Scavino runs the president’s social networking presence from the West Wing. And the president’s two adult sons, Don Jr and Eric Trump, and Eric’s wife, Lara, remain popular campaign surrogates. “He will always default to a group of people he trusts and who will advocate for him until hell freezes over,” said Timothy O’Brien, a Trump biographer. “But there’s a difference between trusting people and being a good judge of ability.”



“He tends to hire people who agree with him,” O’Brien said. “He lives in a bubble.”



In search of an optimistic endorsement after being snubbed by Republican Party elders George W Bush, Colin Powell and Mitt Romney, Trump has meanwhile cheered a friendly overture from the former’s nephew, Texas’s land commissioner.



“Trump could be the only thing standing between America and socialism,” George P Bush said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News and The Texas Tribune.



“Even in a global pandemic where we have had to take unprecedented measures to protect public health, the economy is already returning,” he added. “It’s clear, America and Texas will continue to be stronger than ever.”