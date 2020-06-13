Trump news live: Latest 2020 election updates as president says police chokeholds sound ‘so innocent and so perfect’

Donald Trump has claimed police chokeholds sound “so innocent and so perfect” during a bizarre Fox News interview by which he compared his administration’s achievements to the work of Abraham Lincoln.

Mr Trump said he didn’t like chokeholds and would “generally speaking” support ending the practice, even though he suggested there were scenarios where he’d back their use.

It came as Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’ top infectious diseases expert, warned against holding election rallies throughout the Covid-19 pandemic due to the increased risk of catching the virus.

