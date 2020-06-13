Trump news live: Latest 2020 election updates as president says police chokeholds sound ‘so innocent and so perfect’

LiveUpdated
Donald Trump has claimed police chokeholds sound “so innocent and so perfect” during a bizarre Fox News interview by which he compared his administration’s achievements to the work of Abraham Lincoln.
Mr Trump said he didn’t like chokeholds and would “generally speaking” support ending the practice, even though he suggested there were scenarios where he’d back their use.
It came as Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’ top infectious diseases expert, warned against holding election rallies throughout the Covid-19 pandemic due to the increased risk of catching the virus.
Temporary tear gas bans introduced in Dallas and Seattle
Officials in Dallas and Seattle have ordered temporary bans on the usage of tear gas and other chemical agents against peaceful protesters amid anti-racism demonstrations across the country.
US District Judge Sam Lindsay approved a consent decree in Dallas requiring police to agree to perhaps not use smoke bombs, flashbangs, pepperballs, Mace and other chemical agents against peaceful demonstrators.
Police also agreed to perhaps not fire impact projectiles, such as rubber bullets, bean bags or sponges at protesters.
Meanwhile, a federal judge in Seattle ordered a temporary ban on the usage of tear gas, pepper spray and flash bang devices for 14 days.
A Black Lives Matter group sued the Seattle Police Department this week to halt the usage of violent tactics by police to separation largely peaceful protests.
Andrew Cuomo signs police reform package banning chokeholds in New York
New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo has signed in to law a police reform agenda that features the banning of chokeholds in hawaii following the killing of George Floyd.
On Friday, Mr Cuomo signed the “Say Their Name” agenda package, that will introduce some police reforms such as banning chokeholds by officers and prohibiting false race-based 911 reports.
Our reporter, Louise Hall, gets the full story below:
Trump compares his administration’s benefit black community to Lincoln
Donald Trump has repeated his declare that he has done more for the black community than any other president, suggesting only Abraham Lincoln compares to his administration’s achievements.
In a bizarre Fox News interview with Harris Faulkner, who is black, Mr Trump suggested Lincoln’s achievements could have been greater but added that it absolutely was “always questionable”.
“I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president. And let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln ’cause he did good, although it’s always questionable. You know, in other words, the end result,” the president said, without providing further explanation.
Ms Faulkner then interrupted: “But we are free, Mr President. He did pretty well.”
“We are free. You understand what I mean. I’m going to take a pass on Abe – Honest Abe as we call him,” Mr Trump replied.
You will find the exchange below:
Taylor Swift calls for removal of racist monuments in Tennessee
Taylor Swift has called for removing monuments which celebrate slave owners and other “racist historical figures” in her home state of Tennessee.
The pop star, who is becoming an outspoken critic of Mr Trump in recent years, urged lawmakers to take down the statues amid anti-racism protests around the world.
“As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things,” Swift tweeted.
Our music correspondent, Roisin O’Connor, gets the full story below:
Senior US and China officials to meet in Hawaii in attempt to ease tensions, reports say
Senior officials from the US and China are preparing to meet in Hawaii so that they can ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies over various issues, in accordance with media reports.
Politico said Mike Pompeo, the united states secretary of state, was planning the trip “quietly” and arrangements had not yet been finalised.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post cited an unidentified source who said Yang Jiechi, a state council and person in the Communist Party Politburo, would represent China at the meeting.
Relations between the countries have deteriorated in recent months over issues on trade and the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, Mr Pompeo said China could have prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths all over the world if it absolutely was more transparent about Covid-19 during the initial phases of the outbreak.
The US State Department and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not instantly respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Trump moves rally date for ‘Juneteenth’ holiday
Donald Trump has said he’ll shift the date of an Oklahoma rally from 19 June, the date of the “Juneteenth” holiday, to 20 June out of respect for per day commemorating the conclusion of US slavery.
The president had faced criticism for scheduling his first campaign rally in months on per day known by African-Americans as Freedom Day.
“Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents,” Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.
Dr Fauci raises concerns about Covid-19 risk at Trump rallies
Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’ top infectious diseases expert, has warned against holding election rallies throughout the Covid-19 pandemic due to the danger of people acquiring or spreading the virus in particular gatherings.
His warning came in front of a planned Trump campaign rally in Oklahoma next week and amid concerns that the quick reopening of the united states could lead to another wave of infections.
“I never have specifically spoken to [Trump] about that, however the principles that I have been espousing hold true,” Dr Fauci told CNN.
“The best thing to do is to avoid crowded areas. But if you’re not going to do that, please wear a mask.”
The health expert has also said people should avoid Black Lives Matter protests for the same reason, as social distancing is difficult in crowded areas.
Trump says police chokeholds sound ‘so innocent, so perfect’
Donald Trump has claimed police chokeholds sound “so innocent and so perfect” within a Fox News interview but suggested he would generally speaking support calls to end their use.
The president said that he did not such as the practice of using chokeholds and would “generally speaking” support ending it before adding that there were scenarios where the practice could be necessary.
“I think the concept of chokehold sounds so innocent, so perfect,” Mr Trump told Fox News on Friday night.
“And then you realise, if it’s a one-on-one. Now, if it’s two-on-one, that’s some a different story.
“Depending on the toughness and strength – you know, we’re talking about toughness and strength. There’s a physical thing here also.”
Some US police forces have already moved to ban the use of chokeholds following the killing of George Floyd and subsequent anti-racism protests around the world.
You can find Mr Trump’s comments completely below:
Hello and welcome to The Independent‘s live coverage of the Trump administration.
