Trump news live: Latest 2020 election updates as president pushes ‘sick’ smear against police brutality victim

Trump pushes right back against ‘defund the police’ calls in wake of brutality seen at George Floyd demonstrations

Donald Trump has dismissed a movement promoted by Black Lives Matter activists and some Democratic lawmakers contacting local authorities to “defund the police” and redistribute resources towards social services in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in police custody in Minneapolis on 25 May.



“There won’t be defunding. There won’t be dismantling of our police. And there is not going to be any disbanding of our police,” that he said within a meeting with police at the White House on Monday.



He subsequently reiterated that message on Twitter:



While the kind of progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez support the measure, other prominent Democrats, including presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, are distancing themselves from the “defund” push, which some supporters say is really a symbolic commitment to end systemic racism and change policing priorities instead of an actual want to eliminate police forces.



But confusion over the proposal’s intent has established an opportunity for Trump, who has struggled to navigate the delicate debate over racial justice (to put it kindly), risking support from folks of colour, suburban women and independents significantly less than five months before election day.



Facing increasing pressure to weigh in, Biden addressed the issue on Monday in a interview with CBS.



“I don’t support defunding the police. I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency, honourableness and, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community, everybody in the community,” that he said.



Other Democratic opponents of the movement include senator Cory Booker, a former presidential candidate and one of two black Democratic senators, and congresswoman Karen Bass, head of the Congressional Black Caucus.



National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People president Derrick Johnson has also declined to endorse calls to defund the police.



“I support the energy behind it. I don’t know what that substantively means. As I’m talking to people about the concept, I’ve gotten three different explanations,” said Johnson. “We know there needs to be a change in the culture of policing in this country.”



John T Bennett has this report.

