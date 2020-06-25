Trump news live: Latest 2020 election updates as Fauci warns of ‘disturbing’ coronavirus resurgence

Trump lashes out at ‘lowlife’ flag burners



The president visited one of those states enduring a coronavirus relapse – Arizona – on Tuesday, where that he branded peaceful anti-racism protesters a “left-wing mob” and said they “hate our history, hate our values and hate everything we prize as Americans”. “We don’t bow down to left-wing bullies,” that he said. By contrast, that he hailed his audience as “patriotic young Americans who stand up tall for America and refuse to kneel to the radical left”. “You are the courageous warriors standing in the way of what they want to do and their goals,” he continued.

Trump, whose first rally of the pandemic on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drew fewer supporters than expected and was seen as exposing weaknesses in his campaign, pushed a law-and-order theme again in Phoenix before a cheering audience of several-thousand young conservatives at a “Students for Trump” event staged by Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point Action group.



The president pointed to demonstrators who tried to topple a statue of 19th-century president Andrew Jackson nearby the White House on Monday night, as well as an “autonomous zone” set up by protesters in Seattle, as reasons to help keep him in office instead of electing Democrat Joe Biden on 3 November.



“It’s not the behaviour of a peaceful political movement. It’s the behavior of totalitarians and dictators and people who don’t love our country,” that he said.







Outside the Dream City church where Trump was speaking, police forcibly dispersed hundreds of protesters marching within an adjacent “free speech zone.”



Phoenix police declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly after protesters started blocking a street. Then officers in riot gear used flash-bang grenades – military-style percussion devices for crowd control – to push protesters well away from the church, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.



The city police department said it ordered demonstrators to disperse once the crowd began throwing objects at police, “blocking traffic and moving into an area protected for the presidential motorcade.”



In addition to flash-bang devices, police also used “pepper balls deployed into the ground and a burst of pepper spray” against the protesters, the department statement said, adding that no arrests were made.



Trump later returned to his theme on Twitter, raging at “lowlifes” and flag-burners in a mispelled post.







Here’s Alex Woodward’s report.

