Trump news live: Latest 2020 election updates and US coronavirus news as president faces backlash over Tulsa rally date

Trump reiterates threat to ‘take back’ Seattle from demonstrators



The president has meanwhile reiterated his threat to “take back” the streets of Seattle as the town faces ongoing unrest, despite mayor Jenny Durkan warning him that sending in the military will be “unconstitutional and illegal”.



“There is no imminent threat of an invasion of Seattle,” said the first-term Democrat.



Approximately 500 protestors pushed the Seattle police department out of the city’s East Precinct yesterday having taken charge of the region and erected barricades as part of the nationwide action against police brutality, prompting Trump to escalate his Twitter rhetoric against Washington governor Jay inslee and Mayor Durkan, appearing to threaten the use of federal force contrary to the activists.









His comments received swift backlash from local officials, who said law enforcement were taken off the Capitol Hill area – now nicknamed the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone”, or CHAZ – as element of an effort to diminish tensions and conflict between demonstrators and police officers. Activists have occupied the area since Monday whe n police moved street barricades and abandoned their East Precinct station in a move city officials say aimed to reduce tension. In a YouTube video Seattle’s police chief, Carmen Best, said it absolutely was not her decision to leave the precinct.

“You fought for days to protect it, I asked you stand on that line day in and day out to be pelted with projectiles, to be screamed at, threatened and in some cases hurt,” Best informed her department. “We’re not going to let this happen in Seattle. If we have to go in, we’re going to go in,” Trump told Fox News on Thursday. “Let the governor do it. He’s got great National Guard troops… But one way or the other, it’s going to get done. These people are not going to occupy a major portion of a great city.”



On Sunday, a man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in the area that became the “autonomous zone” these day. He then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he stumbled on a stop, based on police and eyewitness video. The man who was shot was in stable condition at a hospital as the driver was arrested.



“What we have been given here is a unique opportunity to see how a police-free zone can be facilitated,” protester David Lewis told Reuters yesterday, standing in front of the abandoned East Precinct.



“Making this a community or education center would be a momentous and very powerful movement that the city can commit to the lack of police brutality and also an acknowledgement of the debts of the past.”





Police officers came ultimately back to the East Precinct building on Thursday to inspect it for damage but it remains unstaffed.



Best said the neighborhood couldn’t remain occupied but neither she nor Durkan would say the way the city in the offing to dismantle the camp.



Here’s Chris Riotta’s report.