Trump national security adviser surprised NY Times ‘ran with’ Russia bounty story, says info was ‘uncorroborated’

In an interview on “Fox & Friends” with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, O’Brien called the events which have unfolded considering that the reports were released “an unfortunate story.”

“Number one, no one is more concerned in regards to the safety of America and the security of our armed forces – the men and women who serve us – than President Trump. And, he’s got [proven] that time and again during his presidency,” that he asserted.

“Number two, no one has been tougher on Russia since the end of the Cold War than President Trump with multiple sanctions. And, for example, the United States provided Javelin missiles to Ukraine, which … the predecessor administration, the Obama-Biden administration refused to do,” O’Brien stated.

The White House has vehemently denied that President Trump was briefed on the issue despite reporting to the contrary. The New York Times reported late Monday that the bounty issue was in the written President’s Daily Brief earlier this season. It has been widely reported, however, that Trump does not read the detailed brief regularly, and is more regularly briefed on intelligence problems verbally.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany accused The New York Times of “false” and “erroneous reporting,” saying that the president is only briefed on verified intelligence and claiming there were “dissenting opinions” within the intelligence community.

Reacting to the report late Monday, the Department of Defense claimed that there’s “no corroborating evidence” to validate the allegations in the “open-source reports.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper assured that he would continue to ensure any potential threat is taken seriously and that the Defense Department chain of command “and I are fully committed to ensuring American forces in the field have the best intelligence, weapons, equipment, protective gear, tactics and all necessary authorities to deal with any threats they might face in order to ensure their safety and mission success.”

President Trump himself has continuously denied on Twitter that either that he or Vice President Mike Pence was briefed on the matter.

“The Russia Bounty story is just yet another made up by Fake News tale that’s told and then damage me and the Republican Party. The secret source probably does not even exist, similar to the story it self. If the discredited @nytimes has a source, reveal it. Just another HOAX!” he tweeted Wednesday morning

“’No corroborating evidence to right back reports.’ Department of Defense. Do people still not recognize that this is all a composed Fake News Media Hoax started to slander me & the Republican Party. I was never briefed because any info that they could have had didn’t rise compared to that level,” he added.

O’Brien echoed what of the president.

“When it comes to the briefing, that’s another false story. And, I’m significantly surprised that the ‘New York Times’ ran with that story,” that he remarked.

“The president was perhaps not briefed because during the time of these allegations these were uncorroborated. The [Department of Defense] has come out. Secretary Esper’s prior segment just showed [he] said that it was uncorroborated,” that he told the “Friends” hosts.

“The intelligence community does not have a consensus. And as a result, the president’s career CIA briefer decided not to brief him because it was unverified intelligence. And, by the way, she is an outstanding officer and knowing all the facts I know, I certainly support her decision.”

“Sadly, because of the leak, it may now become impossible ever to get to the bottom of this, to get to the truth of the matter,” O’Brien lamented.

“Someone decided to leak to hurt the president rather than uphold their obligations to the American people that they undertook when they became an intelligence officer or government employee,” he concluded.