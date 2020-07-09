Trump ‘must hand over records to NY prosecutors’

The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Trump must release his financial records to enable them to be examined by prosecutors in New York.

In a related case, the court ruled Mr Trump did maybe not have to share this information with Congress.

Mr Trump, a former businessman, is the first president since Richard Nixon in the 1970s not to have made his tax returns public.

His attorneys argued he enjoys total immunity whilst in office.

Two Democrat-controlled House of Representatives committees and New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance – also a Democrat – had demanded a long period worth of Mr Trump’s taxes to be able to determine whether current conflict of interest laws on a US president are tough enough.

The ruling was closely watched as it might have had implications on how far US lawmakers can scrutinise the activities of a sitting president.

Mr Trump, a Republican, denies wrongdoing and it has called the investigation in to his tax affairs a “witch hunt”.

This breaking news story will be updated and much more details will soon be published fleetingly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You also can follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to obtain the latest alerts.