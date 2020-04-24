Trump mulls tying USPS changes to emergency coronavirus loan: report

According to the Washington Post, the Trump administration is considering linking the US postal service to Congress’s coronavirus loan schemes.

Officials of the treasury department said that they are discussing the matter with senior officials of the USPS.

USPS is being recommended to use Congress’s $18 billion funds allotted for the postal services. The USPS can use the fund as support to influence the package delivery charges.

Reportedly, Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is also trying to rearrange the hiring procedure for USPS’s senior officials.

Donald Trump has frequently implied that companies such as Amazon benefit more from the way the postal services are run.

The Trump administration will appeal to USPS to increase charges for delivery, and double its price for Amazon.

