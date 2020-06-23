Trump moves quickly to calm worries over China trade deal after adviser’s comments

Navarro — in an interview on Monday with Fox News — said that China’s complacency in reporting the spread of the coronavirus in the beginning led to the break down of political and economic channels with the usa. At one point the interviewer described Trump’s efforts to make progress on the trade deal and asked Navarro, “Is that over?”

Navarro then answered, “It’s over,” before describing how China suppression of information regarding the coronavirus had are more widely known.

Dow futures plunged not quite 400 points after the reports, which Navarro then quickly dismissed as false, saying that his words were taken “wildly out of context.”

The comments “had nothing at all to do with the Phase I trade deal, which continues in place,” Navarro told CNN in a statement. “I was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world.”