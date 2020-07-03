Trump Mocks Chris Cuomo’s Ratings

President Trump on Thursday mocked CNN’s Chris Cuomo, calling him ‘Fredo’ and suggesting that he be moved back to a morning slot because of his “really bad” ratings.

Earlier in the week, the Hollywood Reporter released rating numbers which show Cuomo arriving third for his time slot behind MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, and Fox News’ Sean Hannity who light emitting diode the way.

As bad as it is for the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the President still believes that he could beat out still another feeble media personality – Joe Scarborough.

.@CNN should move Fredo back again to the morning slot. He was rewarded for bad ratings with a much better time slot – and again got really bad ratings. Getting totally trounced by @FoxNews. Give him still another shot each day – He would easily beat Morning Joe’s badly rated show! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2020

Fake News Doesn’t Pay

‘Fredo’ is really a reference to Fredo Corleone, the fictional weaker brother in ‘The Godfather’ movie, a man who doesn’t get much respect from his father or anyone else in the family.

Cuomo was confronted by a heckler months back who referred to him as such, and the inferior Cuomo brother blew his top.

Earlier in the week, President Trump slammed the CNN anchor yet again.

Can’t believe how badly @CNN has done in the newly released TELEVISION ratings. They are to date below @FoxNews (thank you President Trump!) you could barely locate them. Fredo ought to be given a large pay cut! MSDNC also did badly. As I’ve long said, Fake News does not pay!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Cuomo An Embarrassment

Trump is correct – fake news doesn’t pay.

And Cuomo’s descent has coincided by having an incident in April, when he was caught staging a segment showing him emerging from his basement quarantine for the ‘first time.’

Turned out – by his own admission – he’d been out in public weekly earlier, breaking social distancing requirements, and got into an altercation with a “loser, fat tire biker” that required a police report filing.

Video (2/2): @TuckerCarlson arises the heat on Fredo @ChrisCuomo for acting like a “buff cable news Lazarus” when he’s instead full of “narcissism.” With help from “shameless cheeseballs” at CNN, they created a scandal by demanding we stay locked in while he roams #Tucker pic.twitter.com/GLgE9hHa2n — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 22, 2020

Since then, Cuomo has been caught using Obama-era statistics in an attempt to ‘prove’ President Trump is responsible for ‘systemic racism’ in America.

And he has held several comedic interviews together with his brother while completely ignoring a nursing home scandal in New York state.

Awww. @NYGovCuomo is auditioning for a brand new comedy show with @ChrisCuomo on @CNN. Of course the Gov didn’t address the a large number of deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York. (Roughly 20 percent of deaths inside our state). Enjoy the giant swab! https://t.co/U5Yl487oUm — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 21, 2020

Even CNN’s viewers have determined Fredo’s shtick.

The New York Post reported previously that Cuomo’s ratings have plummeted since he and his brother have been doing their ridiculous interviews and staging coronavirus stories.

“Americans have spoken with their clickers — and they’re sick of Chris and Andrew Cuomo show,” the Post writes. “The ratings for Cuomo Prime Time have tanked, plummeting by 50 percent since Chris recovered from COVID.”

Maybe CNN must look into taking him off the air altogether.