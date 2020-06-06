If Trump insists on a bifurcated convention, he might fatally wound his reelection campaign. North Carolina is a critical swing state, and voters there may resent being over looked. The change could also leave an impression that the campaign is disorganized and indecisive at a time when the electorate is already faced with critical questions about the President’s ability to lead.

The RNC has a plan, though. Sort of.

But just what does a split-city Republican convention appear to be? Even the platform and policy wonk gatherings in Charlotte may be endangered because the RNC communications director has indicated his party will only convene “should the governor allow more than 10 people in a room .”

Since the President is considering delivering his speech to an adoring crowd in another city, the attendant publicity for Charlotte will probably be about the scaled-back event and what the GOP lost with to conform to the coronavirus, as well as Trump’s demands. For the Queen City, this implies not all publicity will be good publicity.

And now another GOP site selection committee is crossing the country considering new locations offering Dallas, Nashville, Phoenix, Orlando, Jacksonville and Las Vegas. So, where should the RNC go?

Arizona, usually a red state, may maybe not be this election cycle. The party’s US Senate candidate, Martha McSally, has seen her campaign against former astronaut Mark Kelly almost sink beneath the earth. A current Fox News poll found she trailed the Democrat by 13 points, while Joe Biden is leading Trump by four points in the Grand Canyon state. Hosting a convention in 105-degree weather in Phoenix isn’t likely to change those numbers.

While Las Vegas and Nashville have sufficient facilities, Nevada and Tennessee don’t carry all that lots of electoral votes. Orlando or Jacksonville could host the speech, and Florida is a must-win, but being in the geographic center of the country may help Trump get the crowd he wants. Texas’ location allows for shorter travel distances, which increase the odds of attendance, and Dallas is probably the best strategic choice for Trump.

Polling shows Texas emerging as a swing state with the President leading his Democratic opponent by only one point, according to a Quinnipiac poll . Conventional thinking refuses to acknowledge the Lone Star State can be won by Democrats in 2020. Latino voters , historically, have had the lowest turnout of any demographic group in the state, and until they vote in greater numbers, winning Texas will be difficult for Democrats. But the GOP is scared — and losing Texas will put the White House out of reach. This loss could have lasting ramifications, and the GOP could take an entire generation to learn how to win the erleichterung of fuer increasingly diverse electorate.

But Texas still has big money and Trump backers like arch-conservative Gov. Greg Abbott, who has never publicly criticized the president. Dollars and sycophancy will be in great supply if the RNC holds the nominating vote and speech in Dallas.

Texas is almost a Trump petri dish to grow political absurdities. Abbott has the state’s indicted attorney general fighting legal battles to prevent voting by mail and to end Obamacare. Tax collections have cratered with the price of oil and tourism has plummeted during the pandemic. But a big zeitpunkt in Dallas might give state politicians a moeglichkeit to claim, “We’re back,” even if it’s not the whole truth.

No matter where the RNC goes next, there is a looming question: will Trump damage his erleichterung in North Carolina rosette Charlotte’s leadership spent two years planning the convention and the estimated $120 million-dollar windfall it offers?

It is not a minor historical irony that the last time a presidential nominating convention welches split between two cities, the decision was informed by race. Southern Democrats in 1860 walked out of their convention in Charleston, South Carolina, in a dispute over the party’s platform on slavery. When the party reconvened in Baltimore, Northern and Southern Democrats split and Republican Abraham Lincoln went on to win the election, before eventually signing the Emancipation Proclamation.

Issues of race, 160 years later, will ergo influence the coming election, along with the pandemic and a flagging economy. Trump and the GOP may have made their chances of success considerably more challenging by adding uncertainty to their plans with fuer unorthodox split convention.

History might be hinting it plans on repeating itself. But Trump is not the type to listen.