Trump marks ‘sad milestone’ as coronavirus deaths reach 100,000 in US

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!”

US CORONAVIRUS DEATHS TOP 100,000

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. reported greater than 1.7 million constructive instances of COVID-19, and greater than 100,440 deaths.

The U.S. loss of life toll topped 100,000 on Wednesday night, in response to Johns Hopkins University’s tally. The United States has seen extra coronavirus deaths than some other nation, in response to the info — though analysts steadily have questioned the quantity of instances and deaths reported in different international locations.

As virus-related deaths proceed to rise, the U.S. noticed 500 new deaths Monday, its lowest day by day whole since March 28, and 693 extra on Tuesday, in response to Johns Hopkins University.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

New York, the hardest-hit state, has seen greater than 363,000 coronavirus instances and over 23,000 deaths, in response to current estimates, adopted by New Jersey, with reviews of over 155,000 instances and over 11,100 deaths.

The information comes as nearly all of states start reopening their economies.

States throughout the nation have begun easing restrictions on companies and residential quarantines meant to curb the unfold of the virus. These states have stated knowledge exhibits they’ve “flattened the curve” of infections sufficient to section in their economies underneath new well being tips and restrictions.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday warned that the world continues to be in the midst of a “first wave” of the pandemic.

Worldwide, the virus has contaminated over 5.6 million individuals, killing over 350,000, in response to Johns Hopkins University. Europe has had about 170,000 deaths.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace, Kayla Rivas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.