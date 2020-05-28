Trump makes unenforceable threat to governors over churches

President Donald Trump announced that his administration is issuing guidance deeming places of worship “essential” during the coronavirus pandemic, calling on governors to reopen religious institutions for services.

Trump threatened to “override” governors if their states did not follow the new federal recommendations, but it was unclear what authority the President was referring to. The recommendations are voluntary.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics essential, but have left out churches and houses of worship. It’s not right. So I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential,” Trump said during his announcement at the White House.

Trump said he was calling upon governors to “allow churches and places of worship to open right now.”

“If there’s any question, they’re going to have to call me, but they’re not going to be successful in that call,” Trump added.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, this weekend. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors,” he continued.

#Trump #CNN #News



source