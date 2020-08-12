Trump makes – CNNPolitics

Trump misleadingly pointed out current boosts in reported European coronavirus cases to recommend the United States is doing much better than European nations whose case levels are far lower. He wrongly declared previous President Barack Obama and previous Vice President Joe Biden dedicated “treason.”

He made an unwarranted blanket statement that college football gamers would not have major issues with the coronavirus since they are extremely healthy. He wrongly recommended New York City has actually just recently fired a a great deal of law enforcement officer. And he incorrectly recommended that he has actually signed an executive order that avoids expulsions.

Trump discussed how the variety of brand-new coronavirus cases is increasing in lots of European nations, while it is falling in the United States.

“Last week France and Germany both recorded their highest daily number of new cases in three months,” he stated. “The seven-day case average for Germany has increased by 62% since last week, unfortunately. And that is truly unfortunate. It’s increased 82% in France.” The President continued by pointing out boosts in Spain, the United Kingdom and other European nations. Facts First: While it holds true that the variety of daily reported brand-new cases in the United States is decreasing and the variety of cases in lots of European nations is increasing, Trump was deceptive by omission: didn’t discuss that the European nations still have far less cases than the United States even after their current boosts and even changing for population. In Germany, for instance, the current spike …

Read The Full Article