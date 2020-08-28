Donald Trump has actually promised the United States will be the very first nation to put an astronaut on Mars throughout his address to the Republican National Convention (RNC).

The President likewise declared America would be the very first nation to put a female astronaut on theMoon NASA hopes to return people to the Moon in 2024 however this schedule has actually been challenged by some specialists.

Mr Trump was attending to the RNC conference to get the celebration’s main governmental election for 2020, according to the Daily Express.

The President will deal with Democratic Party opposition Joe Biden in the election on November 3.

Speaking to around a thousand advocates the president stated: “We will release a brand-new age of American Ambition in area.

“America will land the first woman on the moon – and the United States will be the first nation to plant its flag on Mars.”