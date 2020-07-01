Trump makes bogus claim Biden was ‘reading the answers from a teleprompter’ at news conference

President Trump falsely claimed Wednesday that Joe Biden was reading from a teleprompter when answering reporters’ questions at his Tuesday press conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

‘Biden was asked questions at his so-called Press Conference yesterday where that he read the answers from a teleprompter,’ Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. ‘That means that he was given the questions, just like Crooked Hillary. Never have seen this before!’

TJ Ducklo, a Biden campaign spokeman, confirmed to DailyMail.com Trump was lying.

President Trump accused Joe Biden (pictured) of using a teleprompter to answer questions from reporters at a press conference Tuesday. Biden used a teleprompter to supply remarks, but was off-script when that he engaged with journalists in Wilmington

Biden did use teleprompters to create brief remarks about the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, before participating in Q&A with reporters who were practicing social distancing in the room

Reporters, including DailyMail.com, await Biden’s press conference Tuesday. Biden did have a list of outlets he was supposed to choose – The Associated Press, NBC News – but he called on other reporters in the gym too

At Biden’s event at a senior school in Wilmington, he gave brief remarks about the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis using a teleprompter before engaging in Q&A with reporters.

His staff had provided him with a set of major outlets that he was to get to – the Associated Press, NBC News – though he also called on several other reporters in the room, including a journalist from Fox News Channel.

Prior to the Tuesday press conference, the Trump campaign was hitting Biden how many days choose to go by since he answered questions from the media.

On Sunday, the Trump campaign had emailed reporters saying, ‘He hasn’t held a press conference in 87 days.’

‘Most of his virtual events are scripted, and several of the answers that he gives in interviews are pre-written,’ Trump campaign also claimed.

Now with the Biden press conference clock reset, the president tried deploying a new strategies against the Democrats’ presumptive nominee – including linking him to Hillary Clinton.

During the 2016 Democratic primary, Clinton was given a heads up by then-Democratic National Committee vice chair Donna Brazile, who was also a CNN contributor, about a few of the questions she’d be asked at CNN town halls.

In the emails stolen from the DNC and posted by WikiLeaks, Brazile was caught telling the Clinton campaign that a woman from Flint, Michigan would be asking a question about the city’s water problem.

In still another exchange about a split up town hall, Brazile told the Clinton campaign she’d be asked about the death penalty.

In March 2017, Brazile wrote in an essay for Time explaining that she was ‘working behind the scenes to add more town hall events and debates to the primary calendar, and I helped ensure those events included diverse moderators and addressed topics crucial to minority communities.’

‘My job was to make all our Democratic candidates look good, and I worked closely with both campaigns to make that happen,’ she explained. ‘But sending those emails was a mistake I am going to forever regret.’

In the 2016 cycle – and again in 2020 – Trump pushed the narrative that the DNC ‘rigged’ the primary against Sen. Bernie Sanders, hoping he could pick up some angry Sanders voters.

Trump used to rant against teleprompters too.

‘I actually said, if you are running for president you shouldn’t be allowed to use a teleprompter,’ that he said August 2015, mocking President Obama who would utilize them to deliver speeches.

As president, however, Trump uses teleprompters usually.