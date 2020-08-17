Trump makes another attempt to blame Amazon for post office problems

President Donald Trump on Monday duplicated his belief that Amazon is to blame for the U.S. Postal Service’s death.

“Amazon and other companies like it, they come and they drop all of their mail into a post office,” Trump stated in an interview with “Fox & Friends.” “They drop packages into the post office by the thousands and then they say, ‘Here, you deliver them.’ We lose $3 and $4 a package on average. We lose massive amounts of money.”

The president was inquired about issues that the Trump administration is disrupting the post office in order to effect ballot in the November governmental election. The Postal Service has removed numerous mail-processing makers throughout the nation and cautioned lots of states that it might not be able to procedure mail-in tallies in time to be counted in theNov 3 governmental election. At the exact same time, it deals with extensive mail hold-ups and has actually seen its monetary problems increase as an outcome of the coronavirus pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, is calling the House back into session, cutting legislators’ summertime recess brief as issues grow amongst Democrats over whether the Trump White House is attempting to weaken the Postal Service ahead of the election.

Trump stated the post office might resolve its monetary concerns by raising shipment rates to balance out declared shipment expenses sustained by online sellers. “This man is expected to be so …