Trump looks to Republican convention for optimistic campaign reboot

“The big contrast you’ll see between the Democrats’ doom-and-gloom, Donald Trump-obsessed convention will be a convention focused on real people, their stories, how the policies of the Trump administration have lifted their lives, and then an aspirational vision toward the next four years,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel stated in an interview Saturday.

Yet the addition of some speakers who acquired prestige by irritating culture wars– combined with Trump’s fixation with individual complaints, intensifying cautions of a “rigged election,” demonization of Democratic candidate Joe Biden and preference for dark images– threatens to motivate a jarringly contrary message.

“A convention is a bit of a Rorschach test of where the party is at any given moment. America will see, this is how the Republican Party wants to present itself,” stated Russ Schriefer, a Republican strategist who managed the celebration’s 2012 convention nominating Mitt Romney for president.

The celebration plans to emerge completely in Trump’s own image, and the stakes for him might barely be greater.

“I think we’re going to see something that is going to be very uplifting and positive, that’s what I’d like it to be,” Trump stated Saturday on Fox News’s “Next Revolution.”