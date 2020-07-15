Trump leans into racist rhetoric and downplays police violence against Black Americans

When asked by CBS News’ Catherine Herridge why African Americans are still dying at the hands of law enforcement in the United States, Trump told the interviewer she had asked a “terrible question.”

“And so are White people. So are White people. What a terrible question to ask. So are White people. More White people, by the way. More White people,” Trump said.

A federal study evaluating data on deaths between 2009 and 2012 due to lethal force by law enforcement found that a majority of victims were White, but a disproportionate amount were Black, with a fatality rate 2.8 times higher. The study also found that Black victims were more likely than Whites to have been unarmed.

Trump’s comment follows a summer filled with mass demonstrations across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

CNN’s Jason Hoffman and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

