Trump lawyer blasts ‘irresponsible’ Mueller op-ed defending Roger Stone conviction: ‘Should have remained quiet’

ROBERT MUELLER DEFENDS STONE CONVICTION, RUSSIA INVESTIGATION AFGER SHARP CRITICISM FROM WHITE HOUSE

Mueller vigorously defended his team’s decision to prosecute Roger Stone in The Washington Post on Saturday, one day after Trump commuted Stone’s sentence. The former Trump associate was to are accountable to prison on Tuesday after he was convicted of seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress in terms of Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so,” Mueller wrote.

Ellis called the commutation “absolutely constitutional” and “justified.”

HOUSE DEMOCRATS PROMISE INVESTIGATIONS, LEGISLATION AFTER TRUMP COMMUTES ROGER STONE

“With this op-ed with Robert Mueller, he should be disinterested in this particular commutation,” she said. “It’s absolutely irresponsible to come out and have to justify his prosecution with the separation that should be here in this instance and she should have remained quiet and allow the commutation to proceed.”

Ellis emphasized that the commutation was not only “constitutional and proper, but it’s in keeping with the power pardon of the president in the Constitution that provides that the president is the last full guardian of genuine justice,” she said, “and Roger Stone absolutely deserved justice.”

