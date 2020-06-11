Trump launches attack on Elizabeth Warren over amendment requiring military bases named after confederate leaders to be renamed

Donald Trump attacked Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, using a derisive nickname, over her amendment that prompted an Armed Services Committee agreement that most US military bases named after Confederate generals should be renamed in 3 years.

“Seriously failed presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, just introduced an Amendment on the renaming of many of our legendary Military Bases from which we trained to WIN two World Wars,” the president tweeted from Air Force One on the way to a meeting on race relations as well as other topics in Dallas.

“Hopefully our great Republican Senators won’t fall for this!” that he added, putting pressure on his party to block the compromise spawned by Ms Warren’s initial amendment that would have required even more quickly name changes.





The Armed Services Committee’s annual Pentagon policy bill, following committee work this week, could be further changed when it hits the chamber floor later in 2010.

More follows…