Trump lashes out at Fox News after report on Arizona's recount
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News in a written statement after the network reported that an Associate Press investigation found only 182 potentially fraudulent ballots out of 3 million votes cast in Arizona during the 2020 presidential election. Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt shares what has surprised him the most about the reaction from Republicans and Trump supporters that Fox News called Arizona for President Joe Biden.

