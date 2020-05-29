‘Trump knows nothing of Minneapolis’: mayor hits back at president’s tweets | US politics

The mayor of Minneapolis has accused Donald Trump of shirking accountability and chided the president for insulting him on social media at a time of disaster in his metropolis and the nation as a complete.

Protests have erupted throughout the nation over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis, that was graphically captured on cellphone video. The metropolis has seen escalated demonstrations and unrest as protesters name for the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck and the three officers who had been current through the incident to be prosecuted. Protests, some marred by violence, have additionally damaged out elsewhere within the US.

But tweeting about an hour after midnight in Washington DC, Trump launched a Twitter assault on the town’s mayor, Jacob Frey. The president wrote: “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.”

In a second tweet, he wrote “these THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. … Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Twitter has since hidden the second tweet behind a warning that it violated “Twitter Rules about glorifying violence”, fanning the president’s anger towards the social media firm.

Frey responded to the assault when a reporter learn aloud Trump’s tweets directed at him and the protests. “Let me say this: weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else at a time of crisis,” Frey mentioned.

The mayor shook his head when the reporter learn that Trump known as him a “very weak radical left mayor”.

“Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We are strong as hell. This is a difficult time, yes, but you better be damn sure that we’re going to get through this.”

Late on Thursday evening, the protests took a dramatic flip as a police precinct was set ablaze by demonstrators. Police officers working within the precinct fled the constructing after unconfirmed experiences that fuel strains had been minimize and explosives had been within the space. While no explosions went off within the evening, the constructing continued to burn into the early hours of the morning.

At the press convention, Frey mentioned it was his name to evacuate officers from the constructing. “The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life,” he mentioned.

Frey additionally denounced the riots that had been happening within the context of the demonstrations. “What we have seen over the past several hours and past couple of nights is unacceptable. These are banks that people rely on to get cash, grocery stores that people rely on to get food. They are essential to our community.”

Earlier, Frey known as on the district county legal professional to arrest the officer who suffocated Floyd. “If most people, particularly people of color, had done what a police officer did late Monday, they’d already be behind bars,” he tweeted on Wednesday.