Trump Jr., Ted Cruz among conservatives celebrating Bari Weiss’ ‘stunning’ NY Times resignation letter

BARI WEISS QUITS NEW YORK TIMES WITH SCATHING RESIGNATION LETTER

Weiss on Tuesday published on her personal website the devastating resignation letter that she sent to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger, noting she doesn’t understand how toxic behavior is allowed inside the newsroom and “showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery.”

Weiss said she was bullied by colleagues in an “illiberal environment,” and the paper’s ultimate editor is essentially the angry mob on Twitter and anyone who doesn’t align with its views “lives in fear of the digital thunderdome.”

Last month, Weiss offered insight about the internal battle among her colleagues following the publishing of an op-ed written by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. that sparked a major backlash from its own staff. Hours before the Times offered a mea culpa for running Cotton’s piece – which called for troops to be sent in to quell the George Floyd riots – Weiss claimed that a “civil war” was brewing within the paper.

In her resignation letter, Weiss noted that her own “forays into Wrongthink” have made her the subject of “constant bullying by colleagues” who disagree with her views.

“They have called me a Nazi and a racist,” she wrote. “My work and my character are openly demeaned on company-wide Slack channels where masthead editors regularly weigh in.”

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.