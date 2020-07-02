Trump Jr. spreads anti-mask meme on Facebook

In posting the image, Trump Jr. wrote, “Solid point.” The post has received more than 40,000 shares and over 69,000 reactions on Facebook.
Facts First: It is false, and dangerous, to suggest that masks and face coverings do not help prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, which has killed more than 517,000 people since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization in December.
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes, the coronavirus spreads “Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks” and “These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.”
The primary basis for wearing a face mask would be to prevent personal droplets from spreading to others.
Researchers at Florida Atlantic University, in a study published in the journal Physics of Fluids on Tuesday, found that bandanas reduced the common distance that coughs traveled from 8 feet to 3.6 feet. A folded handkerchief took that distance down seriously to 1.25 feet. Commercial cone masks reduced the length to 8 inches, and a two-layer, stitched mask to 2.5 inches.
Pointing to a 2017 picture of researchers wearing positive pressure suits while studying various viruses in no way disproves or casts doubt on how masks and face coverings might help the average person stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In going against CDC-recommended instructions — that the administration continually points back once again to — Trump Jr. seems to be attempting to cast conspiratorial doubt on a measure that will save lives.