Trump Jr. Says Biden Shipped More Jobs To China Than Anyone Alive

Donald Trump Jr stated that previous Vice President Joe Biden has “shipped more jobs to China than probably any human being alive.”

Biden’sTrade Policy “Destroyed Our Auto Industry And Manufacturing”

Trump Jr made the remarks while speaking to Breitbart News’ Alex Marlow, and stated that Biden’s “entire voting record on trade” has actually led to countless American jobs being exported off to China and other countries around the world.

Biden’s assistance for NAFTA and China’s transfer to irreversible trade status in the WTO in 2001, “destroyed our auto industry and manufacturing,” specifiedTrump Jr Even just recently, Biden put his assistance behind the TPP that would have damaged the domestic economy a lot more.

“Watching today’s media try to run this guy as though he’s going to be good for the blue collar worker when he’s literally decimated the middle class – the manufacturing sector of America – is truly amazing, and one of the things that has to be highlighted especially in the swing States,” Trump Jr stated.

RELATED: Biden Kenosha Meeting Derails As Woman Admits She Was Given Scripted Question

“Blue Collar Joe” Vs President Trump

“Joe Biden has actually solitarily done more to ruin the American middle class than most likely any political leader alive, which’s outstanding, since …