Trump Jr. hits Biden, Tim Scott on race and other takeaways

WASHINGTON –The opening night of the Republican National Convention functioned as a main counterclaim to a week of Democrats blasting President Donald Trump in their convention. Speakers at the RNC applauded Trump’s character, his first-term achievements and his efficiency throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The occasion Monday night highlighted the culture wars in the U.S. and Republicans looked for to paint Democrats as socialists who would remove America’s achievement, destroy the suburbs and trigger mayhem and lawlessness.

The occasion included remarks from a Cuban- born American who alerted of what socialism might do to the nation. Also amongst the speakers wereSen Tim Scott, Donald Trump Jr., Trump Jr.’s sweetheart Kimberly Guilfoyle, and numerous Americans who were held overseas and released under Trump’s watch.

Sen Tim Scott shares individual storyon race

Sen Tim Scott, the GOP’s sole Black senator, provided a rousing speech about race and the American dream. He shared the story of his household, stating they went “from Cotton to Congress in one life time. And that’s why I think the next American century can be much better than the last.”

Scott, R-S.C., shared what he’s had the ability to achieve with the president, decreasing to weigh in on the culture wars that wove through the majority of the night’s speeches. He stated the world desires citizens to think just in racially, financially and …