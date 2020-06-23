Trump issues warning amid vandalism, effort to topple Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square Park

David L. Bernhardt, the secretary of the Interior Department, said he visited Lafayette Square and witnessed the destruction. He said the nation “will not bow to anarchists. Law and order will prevail, and justice will be served.”

The full extent of the damage isn’t yet clear. The Lincoln Memorial and WWII Memorial had been defaced in early in the day protests, and on Monday night, the Jackson statue was also defaced. Reuters reported that “killer scum” was written on the pedestal. Ropes were tied to the statue in an effort to topple it, but the statement said “law enforcement officers ensured that this would not happen.”

Protesters broke down a fence that has been surrounding the statue soon after dusk, Reuters reported. The statement said surrounding cannons in the statue were destroyed.

Social media posts from journalists in the region report that protesters are setting up camp near Lafayette Park in a similar fashion to Seattle’s CHOP. Fox 5 DC reported that protesters spraypainted “BHAZ” on the columns of St. John’s Church, that was apparently a reference to a “Black Autonomous Zone.” The news station reported that U.S. Park Police and city police managed to close the region off to protesters. Reuters reported these officers swung their batons in the effort.

NBC Washington reported that by 10:30 p.m. local time, protesters were standing at the border of the park. Police said some officers were injured over these confrontations plus some protesters threw unknown objects at these officers, police said. The report said that two different people were arrested.

Police used a chemical irritant to disperse the crowd and officers were hit with objects. Fox News has confirmed that the U.S. Secret Service asked reporters to leave the White House grounds nearby. The specific reason wasn’t clear.

Jackson, who has faced ire in the current day for his severe treatment of Native Americans, was the latest historical figure targeted by protesters demanding monuments and memorials to people that have racist pasts be studied down.

Earlier this month, Trump clashed with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser over deploying federal forces in the city in order to protect government assets throughout unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody.

When things calmed down, Trump took to Twitter to write that the troops were headed home “but can quickly reunite, if needed. Far fewer protesters turned up last night than anticipated!”

