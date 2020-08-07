Trump issues executive order banning TikTok from operating in 45 days if it’s not sold by Chinese parent company

The order does not state that a particular quantity of cash from the sale requires to be sent out to the United States Treasury Department, which the President has actually been demanding for a number of days.

The order declares that Ti kTok “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information — potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.”

It likewise declares that the platform censors “content that the Chinese Communist Party deems politically sensitive” and “may also be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, such as when TikTok videos spread debunked conspiracy theories about the origins of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.”

The order states, “The following actions will be forbidden start 45 days after the date of this order, to the degree allowed under relevant law: any deal by anyone, or with regard to any home, based on the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDanceLtd (a.k.a. Zìjié Ti àodòng), Beijing, China, or its subsidiaries, in which any such company has any interest, as determined by the Secretary of Commerce (Secretary) under area 1( c) of this …