Trump issues bans on China’s TikTok, WeChat, stoking tension with Beijing By Reuters

By David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed sweeping bans on U.S. deals with China’s By teDance, owner of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent (HK:-RRB-, operator of messenger app WeChat, in a significant escalation of stress with Beijing.

The executive orders, which enter into result in 45 days, followed the Trump administration stated today it was stepping up efforts to purge “untrusted” Chinese apps from U.S. digital networks and called TikTok and WeChat “significant threats.”

The extremely popular Tiktok has actually come under fire from U.S. legislators and the administration over nationwide security issues surrounding information collection, in the middle of growing suspect in between Washington and Beijing.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo broadened efforts on a program called “Clean Network” to avoid numerous Chinese apps in addition to Chinese telecoms companies from accessing delicate info on U.S. people and services.

James Lewis, an innovation professional with Washington- based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, stated the orders …