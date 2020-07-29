Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones has said President Trump is working “extremely hard to make sure America is going to be healthy again.”

Jones: “I Am Very Happy And Proud Of This President”

“I just left [a meeting with] the president of these United States and the vice president. And, I want you to know this president is concerned about our public health and our public safety,” Vernon Jones said in a video on his Twitter page.

“And, he is working extremely hard to make sure that America is going to be healthy again – in the economy and in our physical health,” Jones added.

“So I am very happy and proud of this president. I need you to come out and support him. Let’s get him re-elected. Joe Biden can’t do anything in the basement,” he continued.

“We need a man that can get the job done who has a proven record, and President Trump can get the job done,” Jones concluded.

Just left the Oval Office from meeting with @realDonaldTrump and @VP. MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gRhagxVMOG — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) July 28, 2020

“Wearing A MAGA Hat Should Never Endanger Your Life”

Vernon Jones went viral earlier this year for being the first state elected Democrat official to endorse President Trump for election.

“It’s very simple to me,” Jones said. “President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign.”

He then introduced legislation in the Georgia House that would make attacks based on political affiliation a hate crime.

“Political affiliation should be a protected class, right alongside race, gender, and religion, and my legislation will do just that,” Jones tweeted. “Wearing a MAGA hat should never endanger your life.”

Political affiliation should be a protected class, right alongside race, gender, and religion, and my legislation will do just that. Making any politically motivated attack a HATE CRIME. Wearing a MAGA hat should never endanger your life. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) June 9, 2020

True Bipartisanship!

Jones is one of those rare people who promotes genuine bipartisanship. When Democrats talk about “bipartisanship,” what they really mean is, is people bending to their wills. But Jones has actually put country over party, and endorsed the best candidate for President, not without criticism from the left for it.