Trump is undermining post office to increase his reelection chances (opinion)

He started by confessing on TELEVISION that he desires to obstruct emergency situation financing for the United States Postal Service and state election authorities since he fears ballot by mail would threaten his reelection.
And at day’s end, the Birther- in-Chief stood at a White House lectern and slimily restored among his popular canards, questioning whetherSen Kamala Harris, the happy child of immigrants and born in Oakland, California, satisfies the constitutional requirements to beVice President (There is no concern she does.)
It is Covid -19, naturally, that has actually triggered lots of Americans to desire to vote by mail instead of risk their health and their lives in congested ballot locations. Local election authorities are reporting trouble even hiring survey employees and election judges to run the precincts in November.
This is why congressional Democrats are demanding emergency situation help to the beleaguered Postal Service and to state and regional election companies that anticipate to be flooded with mail-in tallies. Their …