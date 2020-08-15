Trump is undermining post office to increase his reelection chances (opinion)

He started by confessing on TELEVISION that he desires to obstruct emergency situation financing for the United States Postal Service and state election authorities since he fears ballot by mail would threaten his reelection.

Then, he all however required his attorney general of the United States produce politically motivated indictments prior to the governmental election to assistance his unwarranted conspiracy theory about the origins of the Russia probe.

And at day’s end, the Birther- in-Chief stood at a White House lectern and slimily restored among his popular canards, questioning whetherSen Kamala Harris, the happy child of immigrants and born in Oakland, California, satisfies the constitutional requirements to beVice President (There is no concern she does.)

Another 1,500 Americans had actually passed away just the day prior to of Covid -19, the illness President Donald Trump has actually ensured us is disappearing. Wednesday’s toll alone eclipsed all the Covid deaths to date in Japan , a nation that on Monday the President falsely insinuated was doing far even worse than the United States. It is Covid -19, naturally, that has actually triggered lots of Americans to desire to vote by mail instead of risk their health and their lives in congested ballot locations. Local election authorities are reporting trouble even hiring survey employees and election judges to run the precincts in November. This is why congressional Democrats are demanding emergency situation help to the beleaguered Postal Service and to state and regional election companies that anticipate to be flooded with mail-in tallies. Their …

