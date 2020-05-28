Trump Is The Reason Cops Kill Black People Like George Floyd

Following the tragic loss of life of George Floyd by the hands of Minneapolis cops, Rep. Maxine Waters has stoked the flames of racism saying President Donald Trump is the rationale cops really feel they will get away with “killing black people.”

In an interview with “TMZ Live,” Waters commented on Floyd’s loss of life by the hands of “white supremacists.”

“I’m reflecting on all of the killings of young black men in particular, but of course black women too, at the hands of the police and at the hands of these white supremacists,” she mentioned, carrying an ill-fitting masks whereas in no one’s presence.

Trump To Blame

Waters proceeded to do what she does greatest throughout the interview – abandon motive and sanity by tying President Trump, who has completely nothing to do with what occurred in Minneapolis, to the officer’s actions.

“And I’m thinking about the way that the president conducts himself — in a way he’s dog-whistling — and I think that they’re feeling that they can get away with this kind of treatment,” she claimed with about as a lot proof as she often has to again up her arguments – none.

The President in the meantime, has tasked the FBI and the Department of Justice with investigating the case which he defines as “the very sad and tragic death” of Floyd.

“My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!” Trump mentioned.

That doesn’t sound like a person who winks and nods at legislation enforcement officers with a go-ahead to kill unarmed civilians.

Dopes of a Feather

Waters’ assertion that Trump is in some way guilty isn’t a good take, but it surely’s additionally not an authentic one.

An equally intellectually challenged Joy Behar made the identical assertion on “The View.”

“You know, it doesn’t help – I mean, I hate to bring Trump into this, but it doesn’t help that the president of the United States says things like, don’t be so nice,” Behar spat.

Waters’ proceeded to recommend that the police officer seen within the video kneeling on Floyd’s neck loved what he was doing.

“I think that the officer who had his knee on his neck enjoyed doing what he was doing,” she mentioned. “I believe sometimes these officers leave home thinking, ‘I’m gonna get me the one today’ — and I think this is his one that he got today.”

If you suppose all cops often go to work within the hopes of killing someone, you is likely to be a low-IQ particular person.