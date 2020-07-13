Trump is the anti-Lincoln (opinion)

But here we’re, in a land beyond logic, also called Donald Trump’s traipse through American history.

But since reaching the presidency, Trump’s comparisons to Lincoln have alternated between complaint — “They always said … nobody got treated worse than Lincoln — I believe I am treated worse” — and self-congratulation: “My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln.”

These comparisons do not only falter because of the obvious contradictions, with Trump and his supporters defending the Confederate flag, the symbol of secession and slavery that Lincoln died trying to end. Or that the Republican Party in Lincoln’s time was a moderate progressive party while Democrats were the conservative populist party of their time — like Trump’s party today. (Confederates also often described themselves as fighting for liberty by defending slavery — get your head around that).

It’s because in matters of character and temperament and political beliefs, Trump is the anti-Lincoln — and vice versa. Let’s count just some of the ways.

Lincoln was a poor man’s son, a self-made man known for his personal modesty, political moderation and moral courage.

Not even defenders would describe Trump as modest — he is always been enthusiastic about self-promotion at the expense of substance.

In politics, Trump is the opposite of moderate. He is a demagogue who demonizes his opponents and tries to divide the country for political gain, increasingly along racial lines.

Lincoln asked Americans to go up “far above personal and partisan politics … in this time of national peril.” Trump couldn’t even stop himself from building a pandemic response hyper-partisan.

When it comes to moral courage, Trump is MIA. He filters all decisions through the prism of self-interest. Trump is filled with bluster, but that he’s quick to fold in the face of someone that he fears is stronger than he is (looking at you, Vladimir Putin). In contrast, Lincoln spoke out against injustice, ended slavery and signed an act to encourage new immigrants. Trump is quick to attack the weak and slams the door on new immigrants — including refugees — seeing them as a supply of weakness rather than source of strength.

Even Lincoln’s enemies admitted he was honest. It was a core quality which could not be credibly denied: “He was wise and he was honest,” Jefferson Davis said toward the end of his life. Trump, on the contrary, has set a land-speed record for lies, with The Washington Post’s running total of 19,127 lies or falsehoods in only over 1,200 days in office, as of June 1.

Trump reflexively attacks anybody he perceives as critical (direct members of the family and people named Putin notwithstanding.) But Lincoln failed to demonize people that he disagreed with — instead, he tried to empathize along with his enemies as a method of reasoning with them. In the midst of a civil war, Lincoln instructed his ambassadors to “indulge in no expressions of harshness or disrespect or even impatience concerning the seceding states.” Even in private, that he did not attack Jefferson Davis and Gen. Robert E. Lee in personal terms, preferring to call them “Jeffey D” and “Bobby Lee.” And these were those who were literally trying to kill him.

Most of, even in the midst of a civil war, Lincoln believed that there was more that united his fellow citizens than divided them as Americans and that he was guided by the Golden Rule — treat others as you would like to be treated. That simple wisdom flowed through all his decisions. Lincoln’s core asset was character.

“Of all the men I ever met,” Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman said, “he seemed to possess more of the elements of greatness, combined with goodness, than any other.” While Trump’s hard-core supporters may laud their man’s will-to-power impulses as proof greatness, it’s hard to assume anyone genuinely describing him as a great man. That’s never been part of his sales pitch.

Trump’s rise to the presidency is a test of the ancient adage “character is destiny.” But if Lincoln is the anti-Trump, which president does Trump actually resemble? Nixon is an obvious point of comparison, but even Nixon didn’t pardon his henchmen and he previously a sharp strategic vision, especially in foreign policy, rooted in his knowledge of history.

The past president Trump most resembles in terms of temperament, the mixture of self-pitying bile and bigotry, is actually Lincoln’s vice president, Andrew Johnson, who had been described by the Atlantic as “insincere as well as stubborn, cunning as well as unreasonable, vain as well as ill-tempered,” and “egotistic to the point of mental disease.” Trump and Johnson will also be members of the small but select club of impeached presidents.

Our country survived the Civil War, the assassination of Lincoln and the disastrous presidency of Johnson. We will survive the divisive, dishonest and corrupt presidency of Trump.