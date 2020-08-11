Trump Is Protecting The Great American Way Of Life By Endorsing the Great American Outdoors Act

This remarkable nation was constructed by God- fearing heros with weapons.

The guys who defended our liberty and constructed our country from sea to shining sea were driven by a spirit of hard-nosed self-reliance. They lived off the land, with which they had an intimate relationship, and they achieved their great deeds with a Bible in one hand and a rifle in the other.

President Donald Trump comprehends this.

“Our nation’s untamed spirit of adventure, exploration, and discovery is kindled in the great outdoors. It’s the same spirit that calls settlers and pioneers to head West to brave the unknown and to carve out a new life on the wild frontier,” he stated throughout the current finalizing of the Great American Outdoors Act.

America’s outdoorsmen are the beneficiaries to that custom, and for a huge bulk of them, federally secured land is a few of the only land offered for searching, fishing, treking, and other outside pursuits.

Protecting these lands is essential to making sure that the outside way of life can be taken pleasure in by generations to come. The great Spirit of the Wild will clean your soul, and thanks to our great president, we the individuals who own the land can now take full advantage of the recovery powers of nature on optimum spiritual premises.

With the finalizing of the Great American Outdoors Act, President Trump took a significant …