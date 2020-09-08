Trump is parroting the Kremlin line on the Navalny poisoning (Opinion)

During a White House press briefing on Friday, in response to a question about the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, President Trump said the US had no proof yet about what had happened. Navalny, an anti-corruption activist and outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin, collapsed on a flight to Moscow on August 20 and was taken to Berlin for treatment two days later.
The German government said last Wednesday that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group — a Soviet-era chemical weapon. The same agent was used in a March 2018 attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. A senior German security official told The New York Times that German military scientists “were 100 percent certain that it was Novichok.”
Yet during that Friday briefing, two days after the German announcement, Trump answered a question about Navalny’s poisoning with a rambling response mentioning China, North Korea and Afghanistan, before turning to Navalny and saying, “We haven’t had any proof yet, but I will take a look.”
Those statements sound like the US President is serving as a surrogate for the Kremlin — the Russian government is saying there is no proof and that they need more information from Germany .
Trump’s statements are simply not credible. German officials briefed EU as well as NATO members, including the US. This led to a series of supporting statements from US allies including the EU,…