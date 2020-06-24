Trump is not ‘kidding,’ he’s lying (Opinion)

But that is barely outstanding. What stands out from Trump’s pre-chopper presser is his more and more decided effort to deceive the American individuals about what is taking place with the pandemic within the United States.

That’s the place his false declare that the testing is the rationale for the upper numbers is available in.

Testing — as CNN Dr. Sanjay Gupta defined in response to the lies in an op-ed by Vice President Mike Pence — truly helps deliver the numbers (and the deaths) down. “If you are doing enough testing,” Gupta tweeted, “cases should start going down because you are finding people early before they spread it.” Some locations which are testing extra are having fewer circumstances, and vice versa.

Again, testing saves lives. Trump has claimed it is a “ double-edged sword .” But there is no second edge, no hurt in testing, besides as Trump seemingly perceives it, to his reelection probabilities.

What Trump is attempting to do is persuade the general public that the persevering with catastrophe that is his dealing with of the disaster is not actually taking place. Don’t have a look at the rising variety of circumstances and deaths, he’s telling us; it is a mirage. Everything’s okay.

But because the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, mentioned on Tuesday throughout a House listening to on Trump’s response to the coronavirus, “We’re going to probably spend close to $7 trillion because of one little virus.”

Covid-19, he said, “brought this nation to its knees.” And it is not over.

Trump apparently believes that fewer exams will assist create the phantasm of the alternative. If extra individuals die, so be it. That’s the identical tactic driving the careless economic reopening he cheers, and the return to his harmful rallies, which can have already sickened several of his personal workers.

It’s all harking back to what former National Security Adviser John Bolton mentioned about Trump’s overseas coverage in a latest interview with ABC News. “There really isn’t any guiding principle,” Bolton said , “other than what’s good for Donald Trump’s reelection.”

As the November election attracts nearer, Trump’s dealing with of the virus is more and more pushed extra by a calculation of Trump’s political profit than the welfare of the American individuals.

Most Americans agree that Trump did a lousy job within the early phases of the pandemic. For a time, he listened to the consultants. But with the White House coronavirus task force taking a backseat, listening to consultants appears to be over now — particularly as a result of the election is little greater than 4 months away.

Tuesday morning he claimed that, “The reason we have more cases than other countries is because our testing is so much.” False. America is testing a smaller share of its inhabitants than many different international locations.

These are lies, rattling lies, and Trump’s efforts to deceive the American individuals and the world a few public well being disaster. The United States has the world’s highest number of cases and deaths from Covid-19, twice as many because the second worst-afflicted nation, Brazil.

The US has not. In reality, the nation does not evaluate notably nicely to poorer nations which are struggling to comprise the virus with out the abundance of assets of what Trump referred to as “the world’s greatest economy,” earlier than the pandemic struck.

Trump needs Americans to consider the issue is over; he did an ideal job fixing it, and we are able to begin getting again to regular. Tragically, many Republican governors are following his lead, ignoring the suggestions of presidency consultants, which is resulting in extra deaths.

Hospitalizations are climbing , deaths are projected to increase, and the President is lying about it for a perceived private political profit. The technique could nicely backfire — it has up to now, because the polls show — however he has not relented.