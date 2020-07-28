Trump is moving forward with his plan to regulate social media

“President Trump is committed to protecting the rights of all Americans to express their views and not face unjustified restrictions or selective censorship from a handful of powerful companies,” stated Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a declaration.

FCC representative Brian Hart stated the company will thoroughly examine the petition.

Under Trump’s May executive order, a branch of the Commerce Department referred to as the National Telecommunications and Information Administration was anticipated to contact the FCC to “clarify” Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the law that has actually protected tech business from much lawsuits over web material given that its passage in 1996.